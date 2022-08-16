Madame Web: They leak something very unexpected

They are currently shooting the movie Madame Web and we know a surprising detail about the character of Dakota Johnson.

Attention SPOILERS. For now, the movie madam web it’s surprising us a lot because all the images they’re leaking don’t match anything we know from the comics. A clear example are the photos taken from the shoot where we can see the character of dakota johnsonwhich is supposedly Julia Carpenter, as a paramedic who is part of the New York fire department and who is attending an accident where a car has overturned. Next to her is the actor adam scottthat their role has also not been revealed, but it seems that they are co-workers.

Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott foram photographed hoje, 06, no set de Madame Web em Boston!https://t.co/n6T0r0TBzu pic.twitter.com/I4o8YRURVe — Dakota Johnson Brazil (@DakotaJBRA) August 6, 2022

Here you can see a whole gallery of images from the shoot.

In the comics of Marvel on madam webneither Cassandra Webb neither Julia Carpenter They had that job. Since the first is a paralytic clairvoyant and the second was a government agent. Though it shouldn’t surprise us that things change, but let’s hope they don’t stray too far from the concept of the character. In addition, these photos could discredit a theory that exists in online forums that ensures that adam scott will play a variant of peter parker. Something that also implied another of the great surprises, since images of emma roberts who plays a pregnant woman and was believed by many to be mary jane watson.

Right now everything is very confusing. Hopefully they will soon give us an official synopsis, a trailer or some more information with which to connect all the dots. But what is clear is that it will be an origin film, since in the images that we have left you it does not seem that he has his powers from the comics such as strength, speed, agility, resistance, durability, healing factor. To which must be added the creation of networks of psychokinetic energy, telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition.

The film has a great cast.

The director S J Clarkson (Dexter, Anatomy of a Scandal), has surrounded himself with a fair number of stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps Y Alan Monteiro.

The script is from matt sazama Y Burk Sharpless, who have recently taken charge of Morbius and the series Lost in Space.

madam web It will premiere on October 6, 2023.