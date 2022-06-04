Entertainment

‘Madame Web’: This actor joins the film starring Dakota Johnson in a mysterious role

USA.- the next movie of Sony Y Marvel, madam web is under development while Tahar Rahim Ibequeaths the cast of the latest film of the Spider-verse. Rahim will star alongside the film’s leading lady,Dakota Johnson, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Elizabeth Merced. Like previous castings, Rahim’s role is currently unknown.

