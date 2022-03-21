Madame Web to be ‘Doctor Strange’ from Sony’s Spider-Verse

Sony It has in madam web your most valuable card. After playing success with Spider-Man: No Way Home Together with Tom Holland and his fellow arachnids, the major began work in the morning. After Venom and the next Morbius, kraven the hunter and madam web They will be in charge of continuing to cement the Spider-Man universe with villains and vital characters from his mythology. Marvel Studios and Sony will continue to collaborate, but the latter has a clear future: the character of dakota johnsongreat star of this project, to be the benedict cumberbatch the new anchor on which everything will hang. And as they confirm from dead linecurves are coming.

Madame Web: A Doctor Strange-type character in the MCU

A few days ago we confirmed that Sydney Sweeney, from Euphoria, was joining the project. Little by little, Sony made clear the importance of the project, a central piece within the spiderverse and one of the most interesting projects in the superhero scene. madam web he became, almost overnight, a kind of Doctor Strange. An anchor for Sony’s cinematic ideas. To date, Strange, which premieres on May 6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshas become the guide of the new Marvel Phase 4, jumping from reality to reality, and uniting sagas, licenses and characters.







Sony copy, to some extent, this structure. Dakota Johnson embody Cassandra Web, an old woman -according to most versions- and tied to a complex chair in the shape of a cobweb that keeps her alive. Affected by a painful degenerative disease, she has always lacked sight, but that does not prevent her from seeing what is happening or what will happen. It acts as a kind of oracle for Spider-Man, a constant guide and support in more or less mystical subjects.. In Marvel they have given him different powers in his different incarnations and versions, with telepathy included, so, along with the X-Men mutants, it is a safe value for this reality thing.

“ Sony Build Their Spider-Verse Around Madame Web

We also know that Sony is working on giving it a more active and predominant value in other blockbusterssequels and projects when Johnson enters the shoot, stripping Cassandra of her hieratic inactivity and making her more dynamic and present in other plots of the cinematographic universe that is developing. The film, directed by S J Clarksonresponsible of Jessica Jones, has been in the making since 2019. It seems that Sony and Marvel have a clear future. As much or more than his fictional characters.