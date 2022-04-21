‘Madame Web’ with Dakota Johnson will be released in July 2023

Sony has announced the date of premiere for your madam webthe Marvel film starring dakota johnson based on the famous character by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr. appeared in the now distant number 210 of The Amazing Spider-Man. After confirming to sydney sweeneythe studio announces that the film will be released on July 7, 2023just a month after Across The Spider-Verse.

The Sony universe is already setting its future and madam web is vital in

madam web is a fundamental part of Sony’s so-called Spider-Man Universewhich so far includes Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the recently released Morbius. At this time not much is known about the project, although the character has been described as similar to Doctor Strangean aspect that we have already talked about and that drops the importance of multiverse featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in the post-credits sequence of the Jared Leto film.







madam webwhich in the comics has a connection with the multiverse, it can be an anchor between these productions and future ones from Sony or Marvel Studios. In fact, there are not a few who believe that it will even be related to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verseand that the film directed by SJ Clarkson (Dexter) from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius), will include great sequences, characters and moments that will turn her into a true action hero capable of jumping from one shot to another or recruiting characters, in the style of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. In any case, what is known is that madam webas a feature film production, will face stiff competition when it is released theatrically.

“ It has been defined as Sony’s ‘Doctor Strange’

be seen with Indiana Jones 5 and Mission: Impossible 7, two heavyweights of Hollywood and the industry, but July is surrounded by great premieres, consolidated sagas and long-awaited films. On one hand we have Coyote vs. acme produced by James Gunn and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, which is also anticipated as a colossal premiere. We cannot forget either Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from Marvel Studios, another film from the House of Ideas that, by concept, seems destined for the same type of audience.