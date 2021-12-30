Maddison whispers a sentence and he misses the penalty

In Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester, Salah’s error weighs heavily. The Egyptian was probably influenced by Maddison who ensnared him.

The bad days of Mohamed Salah in career perhaps they can be counted on the tips of your fingers. The Egyptian striker of the Liverpool especially in recent seasons it has been characterized by a continuity of exceptional performance. His negative performance certainly makes the news and it is no coincidence that the whole team pays duty. This is what happened during the last Premier League match at Leicester, with the Foxes winning 1-0 thanks to Lookman’s goal in the second half.

Things could have been different for Klopp’s team if Salah, who scored 22 goals and 9 assists in 25 games in the season, had capitalized on a double colossal chance in the first half of the game. Around fifteen minutes the 29-year-old had the chance to take a penalty, which could have given Liverpool the advantage by putting the match on the right tracks. Momo’s line was one to forget, with a slightly angled conclusion that Schmeichel was able to defuse. After the rebound, the ball landed again on Salah’s head who, with the whole mirror of the door wide open, hit the crossbar in full.

To understand the exceptional nature of Salah’s 11-meter error, just think that it is of his second ever wrong penalty in the Premier League, the first since October 2017 against Huddersfield, after having scored 15. ‘Egyptian.

The Englishman when Salah took the ball and stopped on the spot ready to serve, approached him whispering something. As if that were not enough then, the midfielder remained behind him, during the run-up and the serve. Who knows what Maddison said to Salah, given that apparently he reached the goal: of course Schmeichel was very good, but the Liverpool star could do much better and did not prove to be flawless as usual.

To confirm Salah’s “distraction” was in the post-match Jurgen Klopp. At the press conference, the Liverpool manager said on the episode: “Yes, James Maddison was certainly talking to him but everyone tries in these situations. Momo usually scores in similar circumstances and this time no “. And it was the Reds who paid the consequences, demonstrating the specific weight of the Egyptian.