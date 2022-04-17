Maddon explains intentional walk to Seager with a full house

the experienced manager of the Los Angeles AngelsJoe Maddon has long been known for being unconventional throughout his 19-year career as a manager in the Major Leagues. But he took it to the extreme on Friday, opting to give a intentional walk with the bases loaded to the Rangers slugger, Corey Seager.

Maddon asked his right-hander Austin Warren to intentionally walk left-handed slugger Seager, avoiding him and facing right-handed hitters Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia. Texas scored three runs as a result, however, in the end the Angels came back and won the game by a score of 9-6. This was the Maddon’s explanation why he made the controversial decision:

“I thought walking Seager would prevent the big hit. It’s not something you normally do. I thought by going in there and doing something like that, the team could respond.” Maddon declared at the end of the meeting at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

Seager seemed confused by the decision, as was Angels superstar Mike Trout when television cameras focused on him in center field. Warren also said that he was surprised by the decision, but that he trusted his manager.