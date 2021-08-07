Maddox Jolie Pitt “testified against her father”

It just seemed like yet another gossip theaccusation of domestic violence of Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt arrived almost five years after the announcement of the separation, as well as the desire to involve the children by taking them to court, but the actress and director, as always since everything began (or ended, depending on the point of view) has never been so determined: the surprise blow came in the last hours, when the news spread that the couple’s eldest son, Maddox, testified against his father.

To launch the bomb, exclusively, the magazine US Weekly: “Maddox has already testified in the ongoing custody dispute and has not been very flattering towards Brad”, an insider said. But that’s not all: “He wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina does not approve of.” Maddox would not have used his father’s surname on unofficial documents for some time, but only that of his mother.

It is not the first time that the eldest son of the former Golden Hollywood couple has openly sided against the actor. According to rumors, Maddox would have played a central role in the parents’ decision to separate: Pitt, drunk, would hit him during a plane trip and once they landed Jolie would go directly to ask for a divorce.

“The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services cleared him of any child abuse charges almost immediately. “, the source continued to the magazine, “The case however remained open for excessive caution because the Department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visits there has been no case that has triggered the alarm”.

It is not yet clear if something happened in the last period or if the accusations of Jolie and her son refer to when the two actors were still married, it is certain that Maddox, 19, soon broke off relations with his father and, thanks to his age, had the opportunity to choose whether to see him or not, which he never did. Adopted by Jolie in 2002, when she was just seven months old, the boy was then adopted by her husband, and until the divorce relations had never seemed tense between them. After the accusations of domestic violence, presented by the actress last March 12, everything could also change for the other children, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

According to the actor’s lawyers, the children were used to hit him, but even their version, at this point, is all to be proven. All that remains is to wait for Pitt’s answer, which has not yet arrived. For Angelina Jolie, there is no doubt, the war is not over yet.

