Made famous by Schindler’s List and now she’s helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Oliwia Dabrowska needed just a few minutes to become the emblem of the film that gave Steven Spielberg his first Oscar. In her networks, she showed the work she does to collaborate in the midst of a war crisis.

The war between Russia and Ukraine found one of his many saviors in a young woman linked to steven spielberg. Is about Oliwia Dabrowskaa 32-year-old girl of Polish origin, who became famous when she was only 3, thanks to the film that gave the director his first Oscar: Schindler’s List. In this production starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes, Dabrowska was in charge of interpreting the famous girl in the red jacket.

The girl in the red jacket was the only dose of color that this drama centered on the life of Oscar Schindlera German who spent his entire fortune saving Jews persecuted by Nazism. “It was once the symbol of hope, let it do it again”wrote Dabrowska, who is not dedicated to acting but works as a communicator. She went through a social media post, where she revealed that she was working to help Ukrainian refugees.

The first mention of Dabrowska regarding the war was on March 9, with an intervened photo of The girl in the red jacket with the colors of the Ukrainian flag. In recent weeks, the 32-year-old went to the Polish-Ukrainian border in order to help those who were affected by the war, and so she decided to ask all her followers for help. She currently has more than 24 thousand in her account Instagram.

“I really appreciate that you are here and are supporting me in this effort”, he wrote in his last post. There he also completed: “Please remember that this achievement is not mine alone but the cooperation and combined effort of a group of people of which I am a part”. In his publications he also left the data for those who wanted and could make financial donations to carry out this help.

Mila Kunis also campaigned for Ukraine

Oliwia Dabrowska She’s not the only one who decided to use her networking reach to raise funds. Some weeks ago, Mila Kunis started a campaign with his partner, Ashton Kutcherwith the idea of ​​raising money to help his native country. “Today I am proudly Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. Ukrainians are a proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity in general is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”wrote on the site GoFundMewhere he collects.