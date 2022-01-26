made for Arthur Cabral, he will be Vlahovic’s heir

The Brazilian center forward will leave Basel, an investment worth 15 million euros plus 3 bonuses

There Fiorentina already beyond Dusan Vlahovic: despite the arrivals of Piatek and Ikoné, new blow for the attack, all done for Arthur Cabral. The Brazilian striker, born in 1998, had been in the crosshairs of the purple observers for a year already, the decisive lunge arrived in the last few hours and the negotiation with the Basel. For Cabral investment by 15 million euros plus 3 bonuses.

In the purple house they are already organizing the medical visits, expected by tomorrow, but a postponement to the weekend due to red tape is not excluded. In any case, the deal does not seem to be under discussion since some of Cabral’s comrades, see for example Matias Palacios, have already greeted him on social networks.

This season the 23-year-old is recording great numbers with the Basel shirt: between the Swiss championship and the Conference League there are already 27 goals in 31 appearances. Even in the last two seasons of the league he has always gone in double figures, scoring 14 and 18 goals respectively.

The evaluation of Basel was 18 million euros, Fiorentina wanted to please the Swiss club between fixed part and bonus.