Made for Sergio Oliveira, they say goodbye to Mayoral and Villar. Zaniolo and Fuzato are back – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

There Rome defines the second purchase of this market session. Pinto reached an agreement with Porto for bring Sergio Oliveira to the Giallorossi. The player, borrowed at 1 million with a right of redemption at 13.5, will arrive in the capital tomorrow to undergo medical examinations. While I Friedkin they reflect on what to do, Trigoria meanwhile he has reopened the gates and has also embraced again Zaniolo, recovered from the problem that kept him out against the Juve, And Fuzato, returned negative to Covid-19. For one who heals there is another who is infected. The club has communicated through an official note the positivity of a player who prefers to remain anonymous for privacy. Situation that joins the management of the alleged no vax, for which the new protocol entered into force today. The company has also clarified how to manage the tickets for Rome-Cagliari and Rome-Lecce exceeding given the reduction in capacity. They will be canceled and refunded. Furthermore, the Giallorossi environment is still shaken by the comeback suffered against Juventus. The big match on Sunday had convinced a child to abandon his passion for football in favor of basketball complete with an official declaration. The response of former President Rosella was not long in coming Senses who invited the child to never give up on his favorite team. Which did not happen, as evidenced by a photo of the little boy himself with the backpack Rome on his shoulder published a few hours later. On the team of Mourinho Sebino also spoke Nelaand Gigi Cagni, with terms that are not exactly flattering.