Made in Hollywood

The American film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson, won its famous director Martin Scorsese, the Oscar for best director, which has so far disqualified him, although there are masterpieces such as Taxi Driver (1976) and Raging Ball (1980) to his credit.

Beyond the debates about the superiority or otherwise of Scorsese’s proposal to the production from which it was inspired, The Departed is an example in which the American industry has managed to make its own version of films made in other parts of the world.

It is common for the so-called Mecca of cinema to recycle plots of land that have already been successful due to their high quality or high acceptance. There are many films that have been re-made one or more times, although they don’t always have a similar level of success.

The same thing happens when it comes to films of other nationalities, which American audiences often do not know much, since they are not covered by the propaganda mechanism of the big entertainment industry and are spoken in languages ​​other than English.

Like The Departed, other productions inspired by foreign films that have captivated audiences and critics include Profumo di donna (1992), a version of the Italian film Profumo di donna (1974), for which Al Pacino won the Oscar for best actor; True Lies (1994), a mix of action and comedy based on The Total (France, 1991), and The Ring (2002), a psychological horror film based on the Japanese Ringu (1998).

However, Hollywood also gives life to many proposals that are inferior to the originals or of poor quality, some of which cannot be saved even with huge budgets and famous actors.

One example is the American version of the critically acclaimed Argentine film El secreto de sus ojos (The Secret in Their Eyes, 2009). While Juan José Campanella’s creation with Ricardo Darín attracted viewers from the most diverse latitudes with its ambiguous narrative, the American version, Secret in Their Eyes (2015) paled in comparison to its predecessor and was considered an inevitable failure even with performances by stars like Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman.

Taxi (2004) is another film that appears below the original, in this case a 1998 French film of the same name.

The long list of unsuccessful remakes also includes titles such as Bailamos (2004), based on the 1996 comedy of the same name made in Japan; Oldboy (2013), a South Korean version of the piece, and Cuesta abajo (2020), adapted from the Swedish film Fuerza Mayor (2014).

Despite these setbacks, the major production companies will not fail to take advantage of every possible opportunity to take good creations from other cinemas and remake them according to the way of doing Hollywood.

