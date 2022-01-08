Made in Italy at CES 2022: the 44 startups present in Las Vegas

The mission of the Italian technology startups at CES has succeeded in its intent. At the 2022 edition, Area Science Park, a company of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, and the ICE (Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies) selected 44 Italian startups active in various sectors, from 5G to to health, passing through the connected home and Artificial Intelligence.

The ideas presented by the Italian startups are heterogeneous. Albicchiere, for example, is an intelligent wine dispenser that allows users to drink it at ideal temperature conditions at home.

M2Test, on the other hand, has devised a test, called BES Test, which supports the MOC (bone mineralometry) for evaluating the state of the bones and preventing the effects of osteoporosis.

Hexagro, on the other hand, offers vertical farming solutions for both indoor and outdoor environments, while Domethics shows Adriano, a hub for the connected home that uses smartphone and tablet technology that is no longer in use.

The goal of the mission at CES 2022 is “afacilitating opportunities to meet and engage local and international partners; investors and potential consumers through meetings, pitches and round tables“, explains the ICE.

The 44 Italian startups at CES 2022 are:

5G and IoT

Transmitting data from small satellites at a speed of 100 Mbps: the innovation of the Italian startup Picosats

Connected home / connected city and entertainment

Technologies for sport

Health and wellness

M2Test, the Italian startup that helps diagnose osteoporosis in time. How the BES Test works

Artificial intelligence and robotics

Tolemaica certifies photos and videos from your smartphone in one second. The idea that convinced NTT Data and Sky

Connected home and connected city