Sports

“Made of kevlar and carbon. He’s fine, he’d like to play already”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee60 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Osimhen mask, the doctor who made it: Made of kevlar and carbon. He's fine, he would like to play already

Osimhen mask, the doctor who made it speaks

Football Naples – Doctor Roberto Ruggiero, who created Osimhen’s protective mask, spoke to Radio Marte during the “Marte Sport Live” broadcast.

Osimhen mask, speak who made them

“Mask for Osimhen? It was not complicated to make it, there was a greater media pressure but for us it is daily work. Then we were admirably directed by Doctor Canon and the Tartar chiurge. What material was used? Kevlar and carbon. Osimhen looks great. , strongly motivated: if it depended on him he would be on the field already today. Now Canonico will decide when to let him join the team, then there are the calcification and healing times. In my experience, when could he return? it’s usually 90 days. You need to have time for ossification. Let’s say we’re half done now. “

Osimhen Mask

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee60 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Romagnoli-Milan, closest signature | The figures of the agreement

November 20, 2021

Dr. Ceccarelli: “Verstappen mentally stronger than Hamilton” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

3 weeks ago

Ibrahimovic: ‘I don’t know if Milan will be my last club, they should send me away … Without me, there would be no PSG’ | First page

October 31, 2021

Roma report cards – Zaniolo, liberating goal in an afternoon of magic. Mou gets it all right

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button