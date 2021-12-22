“Made of kevlar and carbon. He’s fine, he’d like to play already”

Football Naples – Doctor Roberto Ruggiero, who created Osimhen’s protective mask, spoke to Radio Marte during the “Marte Sport Live” broadcast.

“Mask for Osimhen? It was not complicated to make it, there was a greater media pressure but for us it is daily work. Then we were admirably directed by Doctor Canon and the Tartar chiurge. What material was used? Kevlar and carbon. Osimhen looks great. , strongly motivated: if it depended on him he would be on the field already today. Now Canonico will decide when to let him join the team, then there are the calcification and healing times. In my experience, when could he return? it’s usually 90 days. You need to have time for ossification. Let’s say we’re half done now. “