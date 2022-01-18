Madfinger is developing hardcore realistic FPS for PC with Unreal Engine 5

Madfinger Games, the software house based in Brno (Czech Republic) author of the mobile title Shadowgun Legends, announced his new game, with different prerogatives than in the past of the company. It will, in fact, be one PC exclusive shooter, hardcore and realistic, developed with Unreal Engine 5.

Madfinger Games returns to the PC

According to the press release, Madfinger “made the decision to go to PC after becoming aware that the new project is too large and ambitious to be constrained by a platform with relatively lower hardware performance.”. With the new game, Madfinger will make a return to the past, setting aside mobile platforms to work on the PC, on which many of its members have taken their first steps in the world of gaming.

The core of this software house in fact consists of veterans of the old Illusion Softworks (Hidden & Dangerous, Mafia and Vietcong). Other members, on the other hand, collaborated in the creation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Quantum Break. Additionally, while in the past Madfinger has worked with Unity, for this project I will switch to Unreal Engine 5. “It will allow the studio to create their most ambitious game ever, with a focus on realism and the hardcore gaming experience.” still reads in the press release.

“Although it is difficult for us to leave Unity after ten years, Unreal 5 will allow us to achieve a quality that can rival the best Triple A games on the market.”, he has declared Marek Rabas, founder and CEO of Madfinger Games. I’ve always wanted to create worlds online and finally the right time has come. It will be an ultra realistic hardcore FPS and we love it for it! “

A project that seems very interesting, for the experience and talent shown by this software house, and for their purposes, even if for the moment there are no other details, nor screenshots or trailers are released. Either way, it doesn’t appear to be a game we’ll be seeing shortly on our PCs.

For this Madfinger project is hiring new staff, as can be verified on the official website of the software house.