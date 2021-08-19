madly in love, she dedicates the record to her boyfriend

The latest record of the American singer was inspired by her boyfriend, with whom the relationship is lasting longer than expected. Here’s how the seven months of the perfect love story envied by all fans have gone so far.

All expectations were overturned for the beautiful Ariana, who sang “Thank u, next” to the boys who tried to approach her. It was the meeting with Dalton Gomez, real estate agent, that changed her life, so much since inspiring her new album Positions.

Who is Dalton Gomez

The boy, who among his acquaintances and friendships also includes the one with Miley Cyrus, was born and raised in Southern California and would make his way into real estate sector going so far as to sell ultra-luxury homes to multi-billionaires with the Californian company Aaron Kirkman Group. According to People the big company specializes in high-profile deals: many celebrity names pop up among the long list of customers. In this way, in fact, the 27-year-old boy would have had the opportunity to know – and then conquer – none other than Ariana Grande herself.

The suspect appeared in the music video

The first rumors about the alleged new couple had already been unleashed in February, when the two were seen in more than affectionate attitudes in a restaurant in Los Angeles, but still too little was known. The suspicions were tentatively confirmed for the first time with the Dalton’s appearance in the singer’s video Stuck with u, which was made in collaboration with Justin Bieber during the first months of the pandemic. The new boyfriend also appeared in the series created by Ariana and Lady Gaga consisting of funny videos inspired by Weather Channel.

The formalization with the first selfie together

It is only after the selfie together, released on the singer’s 27th birthday, that the rumors have been officially confirmed. In fact, it seems that the Coronavirus has pushed the two to the great step of coexistence, a “test” that seems to have gone well enough to become a definitive situation. The young woman star she would even have decided to buy a new house, bigger and more beautiful, with the help of her boyfriend, to be used as a nest for the fresh couple.

The new album “happy”

This Friday, October 30th Ariana has released his latest album Positions, whose songs scream to the world how happy the singer is (in and out of the bedroom) with her new boyfriend. “Ariana continues to be madly in love with Dalton,” reveals a source close to the couple, continuing: “It’s a really relationship. healthy. They love to be ‘normal’ and Ari loves the way Dalton keeps his feet on the ground: he scales it within the crazy industry where Ariana is. They spend a lot of time together in her house where they maintain a very modest lifestyle ”.

“Ariana’s new album is definitely inspired by her current relationship and feelings,” the source added. “She is in love and wants to express it in the new album: he wanted to do it one way flirty and in a certain sense sensual. He’s in a really nice position, and he’s really fine. “