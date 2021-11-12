MadMan, Gemitaiz – Veleno 8 (text)
PK
Mixer T, there
It’s the Gemitaiz, I still answer you, what?
You spin with bots, at least you are a flop
I’m avenging hip hop like Holy Ghost
For posterity with posters in the room with Uniposca
And our signature in places like a gang
We all have red eyes like a carousel
Broski, we are the monsters of this stuff
I have much greater skills than last time
I start the engine, you give me a moment and I leave
I got rap on that pedestal, you’re crazy
I’ve been writing for ages, I have demons and rap
I’ve always been here, I’m a ghost
Yes, I pierce the femurs, my methods are worse than yours
They say “alright”, when I arrive “goodbye”
So here I am and I’m sorry if I pass
No, don’t fill in the gap, there is a password
I’ll call you later, I’ll shoot you with guns
I have the highest ranks, they never let me play with others
I want to count the cash with the sea ahead
Eat shrimp, smoke trees аnd leave leftovers
Because it is so little, I want the fire
I have the new rap, I spit, I always win
Where is the game? The flow shines like a stake
I grit my teeth like a dogo
Yes, brother, then afterwards click on play
I drink an ipa with mine
He says: “Look, Gemitaiz still bolted in Blu Ray”
This shit goes up like a pill in a rave
Go out in sixty seconds as Nicolas Cage
I line you the chain that you will have won so much on eBay
Black and white in film, between ‘, like the haine
Brother, we’re Apple, you’re like Huawei
Get out my way, I send you to bed, I have the nice flow
It cuts you like a knife in Kurt Angle’s hand
I’m on the sample like on a Lambo
I’m sure I’m not coming to your concert
Wonderful poison
I do another two hundred
Down with double M, baby, you look like Hugh Grant to me, bro
Wanna f * ck with us? You can’t, bro
We are Misfits, they saw us on the hit list
Give me a beat, cause aneurysms, yes, aunt
Give me a dissing, I’m like Keanu Reeves, I’ll take off your crucifixes
Coatto, like swizz beats, yes, I’ll give you a facelift
I’ll tear off your gallbladder
I know you have the gun but for the piercings
Sending you back to school, bro, is very easy
The techniques you are looking for you copy
I plug my ears and then my eyes, monkey
You feel my flow is OP8
Enter the lobby and bang in two shots
M is Modern Warfare, the coup
Full equipped, among like the BOPE
Between these blowjobs, between are a Totem
Jack The Ripper, fra Pedro Lopez
I break a beat, then I break that other one
I drop a firecracker, I do Pearl Harbor
You talk about football, I am a ward, Baggio, Ronaldo, I mean Nazario
Brother, I stammer not because of the cold, but because I have a pound in my backpack
And even though it’s January, I feel like I’m in Cairo
I’m flying, autopilot
Lyrical asshole, Billy Bob Thorton
Maximum yield, but with minimal effort
You lock yourself in the studio like in church and you don’t get there with flow, bro
You are not a pro, bro
I write this shit like twenty minutes like 6, bro that’s double platinum
I have the magic touch, I unload a .16 on you, then I reload it
I barricade you in the house with panic
I’m with Davide who spills them like a pasha
The flow rides like Calabria over the band
Each bar is an ax that leaves a trace
I follow her like a hunting dog and there is your face
The flow hangs you, slaps you
It passes quickly and does not wait, it goes and takes
The rumor leaves you on crutches, Schwarznegger
Shame on your crowd, Fassbender
Hey, M, baby, I’m in play, I always rap
Dribble like Dwyane Wade, ankle breaker
First in this Lakers-like rap game
I bury rapper, Undertaker
Complicated style, it’s a puzzle
Sneakers coordinated with the headdress
Rhymes of lineage, call me boss
I eat this and ricaco
Friar I weigh too much, I’m the rap king
I know when I think too much later I go on a bad trip
I’m like Norton in the reflection of the mirrors
Have you ever seen those movies, my double is Brad Pitt
M is too sexy, you can also see the toxic face in the press kit
The best is next when you talk about pieces
They call the detectives, I have a million HP
You c * glione, rage quit
Luckily there is Mad as a rap artist
She who is in the back, she is with you, but she stares at me
I didn’t go to the club, I guess I was on the black list
Now track black, D Squared
Bibbidi, bobbidi, bu
I uncork the shampoo, you toast with the Brut
To make an original flow go to Lourdes
The soul of who you….
