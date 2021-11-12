MadMan, Gemitaiz – Veleno 8 (text)

Text by Poison 8 from MadMan And Gemitaiz.

Poison 8's MadMan And Gemitaiz

PK

Mixer T, there

It’s the Gemitaiz, I still answer you, what?

You spin with bots, at least you are a flop

I’m avenging hip hop like Holy Ghost

For posterity with posters in the room with Uniposca

And our signature in places like a gang

We all have red eyes like a carousel

Broski, we are the monsters of this stuff

I have much greater skills than last time

I start the engine, you give me a moment and I leave

I got rap on that pedestal, you’re crazy

I’ve been writing for ages, I have demons and rap

I’ve always been here, I’m a ghost

Yes, I pierce the femurs, my methods are worse than yours

They say “alright”, when I arrive “goodbye”

So here I am and I’m sorry if I pass

No, don’t fill in the gap, there is a password

I’ll call you later, I’ll shoot you with guns

I have the highest ranks, they never let me play with others

I want to count the cash with the sea ahead

Eat shrimp, smoke trees аnd leave leftovers

Because it is so little, I want the fire

I have the new rap, I spit, I always win

Where is the game? The flow shines like a stake

I grit my teeth like a dogo

Yes, brother, then afterwards click on play

I drink an ipa with mine

He says: “Look, Gemitaiz still bolted in Blu Ray”

This shit goes up like a pill in a rave

Go out in sixty seconds as Nicolas Cage

I line you the chain that you will have won so much on eBay

Black and white in film, between ‘, like the haine

Brother, we’re Apple, you’re like Huawei

Get out my way, I send you to bed, I have the nice flow

It cuts you like a knife in Kurt Angle’s hand

I’m on the sample like on a Lambo

I’m sure I’m not coming to your concert

Wonderful poison

I do another two hundred

Down with double M, baby, you look like Hugh Grant to me, bro

Wanna f * ck with us? You can’t, bro

We are Misfits, they saw us on the hit list

Give me a beat, cause aneurysms, yes, aunt

Give me a dissing, I’m like Keanu Reeves, I’ll take off your crucifixes

Coatto, like swizz beats, yes, I’ll give you a facelift

I’ll tear off your gallbladder

I know you have the gun but for the piercings

Sending you back to school, bro, is very easy

The techniques you are looking for you copy

I plug my ears and then my eyes, monkey

You feel my flow is OP8

Enter the lobby and bang in two shots

M is Modern Warfare, the coup

Full equipped, among like the BOPE

Between these blowjobs, between are a Totem

Jack The Ripper, fra Pedro Lopez

I break a beat, then I break that other one

I drop a firecracker, I do Pearl Harbor

You talk about football, I am a ward, Baggio, Ronaldo, I mean Nazario

Brother, I stammer not because of the cold, but because I have a pound in my backpack

And even though it’s January, I feel like I’m in Cairo

I’m flying, autopilot

Lyrical asshole, Billy Bob Thorton

Maximum yield, but with minimal effort

You lock yourself in the studio like in church and you don’t get there with flow, bro

You are not a pro, bro

I write this shit like twenty minutes like 6, bro that’s double platinum

I have the magic touch, I unload a .16 on you, then I reload it

I barricade you in the house with panic

I’m with Davide who spills them like a pasha

The flow rides like Calabria over the band

Each bar is an ax that leaves a trace

I follow her like a hunting dog and there is your face

The flow hangs you, slaps you

It passes quickly and does not wait, it goes and takes

The rumor leaves you on crutches, Schwarznegger

Shame on your crowd, Fassbender

Hey, M, baby, I’m in play, I always rap

Dribble like Dwyane Wade, ankle breaker

First in this Lakers-like rap game

I bury rapper, Undertaker

Complicated style, it’s a puzzle

Sneakers coordinated with the headdress

Rhymes of lineage, call me boss

I eat this and ricaco

Friar I weigh too much, I’m the rap king

I know when I think too much later I go on a bad trip

I’m like Norton in the reflection of the mirrors

Have you ever seen those movies, my double is Brad Pitt

M is too sexy, you can also see the toxic face in the press kit

The best is next when you talk about pieces

They call the detectives, I have a million HP

You c * glione, rage quit

Luckily there is Mad as a rap artist

She who is in the back, she is with you, but she stares at me

I didn’t go to the club, I guess I was on the black list

Now track black, D Squared

Bibbidi, bobbidi, bu

I uncork the shampoo, you toast with the Brut

To make an original flow go to Lourdes

The soul of who you….

