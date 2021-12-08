Madness Barella, Inter in trouble: risk sting, more problem for Inzaghi

Minute 64 of Real Madrid-Inter: energetic contact between Militao and Barella, the Nerazzurri midfielder ends up against the billboards and, from the ground, hits the leg of the Brazilian defender. The two go head to head, the teammates intervene to separate them, and the referee Brych draws the red card for the Inter number 23, while for the other contender it is only a yellow card. The risk, now, is that insult will also be added to the damage: Barella will certainly miss the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, and the possibility that the disqualification could be at least two days is very real.

A first time for Barella, who has never fallen into certain provocations during his career. One more problem now for Inzaghi, as he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport: “The Bernabeu plays these jokes. Change the cards on the table, perhaps even the characteristics of a player. Barella is not a player used to these drops in tension. To say: it is the first red card with the Inter shirt. And also the first direct expulsion ever among professionals, with a club shirt. There is always a first time and unfortunately the first time she arrived in Madrid, in a match that did not have much to say yet. But in perspective, for Inzaghi it is one more problem to manage“.

“That the evening was not easy for Barella had already been understood before. Like the black sky announcing rain, this looked like it. Nicolò was nervous, to use Inzaghi’s thinking, also because he knew he hadn’t done well on the pitch before the red. The late exit on Kroos’ goal was followed by some technical errors not usual for the midfielder, more than a few failed passes in the direction of Dumfries during the first half. Then the train passed again in the second half. Almost immediately, Calhanoglu had served him a conclusion for the draw on the silver platter: nothing to do, ball in the stands. And widespread desperation, arms outstretched, frustration at a result that he did not feel his own, but for which he felt responsible. After Brozovic’s exit, Inzaghi also moved him to the center of Inter, entrusting him with the direction. Until the unfortunate 64 minutes, Militato who challenges him, he who slips away and is afraid of getting hurt. The frustration is long throughout the return flight. For two seasons Nicolò chased the round of 16 of the Champions League, seeing them fade to the last dive. Now that the goal has been hit, he won’t be able to enjoy the show. Inter’s hope is that the sports judge does not extend the curse, that the referee has not treaded his hand in the scoresheet. But the risk of the two days is real and all of Inter were aware of it last night“.