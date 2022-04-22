Madness for José Juan Macías to sign autographs in Chivas training

After undergoing separate rehabilitation work, the striker was mobbed by fans to take photos and sign autographs.

This Thursday Chivas opened the doors to its fans to witness the training facing the duel against Pumas this coming Saturday, the team led by Ricardo Cadena continues with the preparation work for one of the most important matches in the current tournament for the Guadalajara.

One of the protagonists of training of this day was the striker Jose Juan Maciaswho, after doing work separately from the squad, after still not recovering from the injury to his right knee, approached the amateurs and children who gathered in Verde Valle to give away photographs and autographs.

José Juan Macías signing autographs in Chivas training. Chivas

The youth squad Guadalajara lived with the more than 150 children and amateurs who were present at the training this morning, taking pictures and giving away autographs in great quantity until the last of the amateurs.

Another of the absences for the training of this day, it was the goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño, who was unable to have activity in practice, after he left the facilities due to an upset stomach.

Guadalajara had four losses in the training this afternoon, since in addition to Jose Juan Macias and Raúl Gudiño, Isaac Brizuela and Sergio Flores were not in practice, because both players had muscle injuries after the duel against Tijuana.

POSSIBLE DEBUT AGAINST PUMAS

Given the loss of Sergio Flores, sources close to ESPN confirmed that the interim strategist Ricardo Cadena contemplated the Tapatío youth squad in the Expansion League, Gilberto García to be part of the training with the first team.

The now strategist of the rojiblanco team could debut Gilberto García this Saturday in the duel against Pumas, after he was not contemplated to play the final phase with Tapatío in the plant division, for which he was not summoned with the rojiblanca subsidiary and stayed in Guadalajara to continue his work with the first team.