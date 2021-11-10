Madness in Bologna, soccer player in hospital after a fight in the disco

A football player 19-year-old, who played in the Primavera del Bologna, in the night between Saturday and Sunday he was attacked and beaten by a group of five boys in front of Numa, a nightclub in via Maserati, on the outskirts of the Emilian capital. The news is reported by Il Resto del Carlino. According to what was ascertained by the police, the boy, who was spending an evening with teammates and friends, reported the harassing behavior of the five young people of Maghreb origin, who were not far away, to the security of the club.

According to preliminary reports, the 19-year-old Bologna player was forced to call the security officers after the five boys threw ice cubes at his table. When the player left the club to wait alone for his mother to pick him up, the group would go into action and attack him, forcing him to be transported to the hospital.

For him 21 days of prognosis and hospitalization at the Maggiore Hospital, where he was operated on for the reconstruction of the broken jaw. On the spot the agents of the Volanti, of the Mobile and of the Forensics intervened to carry out the surveys and clarify the incident.