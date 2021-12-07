Madness in Brandenburg, kills wife and three daughters for a fake Green Pass. Then he commits suicide

A family killing over a forged Green Pass. On Saturday the discovery of the five lifeless bodies, in that house in the suburb of Senzig, a fraction of the town of Koenigs Wusterhaus south of Berlin: father, mother and three daughters. Two days later it emerged that it was the father who killed everyone, before turning the gun on himself. Today, after the discovery of the farewell letter, the incredible motive of the man came to light: Devid R. – this is his name according to Bild – decided to exterminate the family after it was discovered that he had falsified the wife vaccination certification.

For fear of being arrested and having his daughters taken away. As confirmed to the tabloid by prosecutor Gernot Bantleon, the father – a teacher at a vocational college in Wildau – had learned that his superiors had learned of the forgery of the Green Pass. Hence the appalling decision of the forty-year-old. According to the first reconstructions of the facts, the father first killed his wife Linda, also 40 years old, then the three daughters, respectively 10, 8 and 4 years old. Finally he committed suicide.

It was a neighbor who found the bodies and alerted the police. That a gun was also found in the white single-family house in this town in the Land of Brandenburg, although it is still unclear whether it is actually the murder weapon. As confirmed by the Brandenburg authorities, it will take a few more days to know the results of the autopsies.