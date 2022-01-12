Madness in the Africa Cup: the referee whistles the end in advance and leaves (VIDEO)

Scenes never seen in Tunisia-Mali (0-1): the referee leaves first at the 85th and then at the 89th. The Federation recalls the teams on the field but Tunisia does not show up

The referee is annoyed, he is in a hurry to go and take a shower. Look at the clock, there are still 5 minutes left for Tunisia-Mali, Africa Cup of Nations. Mali is leading 1-0. Sikazwe, the referee, says enough: he blows the whistle three times and everyone in the locker room. Obviously they take him for crazy. It is 85‘, what does he do? The bench of Tunisia protests. The players convince him to resume the game, it is.

The referee hangs up, reluctantly, but it lasts very little: he expels Touré, Mali remains in 10. The Var asks the referee to review the images, because that foul is not an expulsion. It takes two minutes to decide, in front of the monitor. And obviously confirms the red, wrong. But in the meantime, 89 ‘has come, and Mr. Sikazwe, from Zambia, whistles the end again. Not only did he not reach the 90 ‘, but he also just ate the ten minutes of recovery that he should have given, because there were 9 changes, two penalties, an expulsion, and two interventions by the Var. It is clear that he is tired. The referee leaves the pitch under guard, while the players from Mali cheer and those from Tunisia go crazy.

Tunisia obviously protests with the CAF e half an hour after the end of the game it is decided that Tunisia and Mali must return to the field to play three minutes of injury time. The beauty is that in the meantime the Mali coach is at a press conference, and they break the news there. Mohamed Magassouba gets angry, too. But it goes like this: back on the pitch. Indeed no: Tunisia refuses, does not show up, the game does not resume. Mali wins, once again. At least for now.

At the end of the farce: it turns out that the arbitrator was suspended by the CAF in 2018 because he was involved in a corruption case. All beautiful.

In Tunisia-Mali this happened: – 1st triple whistle of the referee at 85’06 “

– The referee realizes the mistake, the match resumes

– 2nd triple whistle at 89 ′ 43 ″

– The match ends (at least 5 minutes of recovery were expected)

