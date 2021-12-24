News

Madonna and Britney Spears announce new music for 2022

Pop (at least the one made by our icons) has been in a coma for years, dying, if it weren’t for Taylor Swift and a few pieces of Lady Gaga, he would definitely die. But nothing is lost, because the two biggest names in world pop are returning and this time they are not rumors. Madonna posted a photo on Instagram in which he appears in the recording studio singing a piece: “I’m happy, it’s so good to be back in the recording studio to make some new music. Surprises will come next year“. The queen also tagged Swae Lee, so let’s expect a featuring with yet another rapper.

Not only Madonna, Britney Spears is back too.

In addition to the queen of pop, the princess is also about to make her comeback. Britney Spears through a video of which he screams like a siroccata he announced that he was working on a new song.

“After what my family did to me I realized that I have to be my first supporter. And this is who I am: a pop icon, a Grammy winner, one of the greatest pop singers, with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, with more than 70 million records and singles in the United States alone. I repeat this only to remind myself and the world who I am.

PS: working on a new song, I’ll let you know soon “.

And the news was confirmed by Variety. Because according to the famous American site, Spears is working on a new album.


