Madonna and Britney Spears will return with new music in 2022

This time it’s not just about rumors: the two iconic queens of international pop are returning and promise a 2022 full of new music. For Madonna confirmation comes from a Instagram post which portrays her at work in the studio. Britney Spears, on the other hand, she seems willing to throw herself into the production of new songs, after the period of great difficulty due to the events linked to her father and family.

Madonna shows up in the studio with a checked shirt and glasses, but above all with the lyrics of the new songs held in her hand in front of the microphone. This is how the pop star announced her return to recordings: a post on Instagram accompanied by a very explicit comment. Also tagging the rapper and producer Swae Lee, working with her in the studio, Madonna commented: “It’s so good to be back in the studio making music… There will be surprises in the new year“. With Swae Lee the singer has already collaborated on the single Crave, extracted from the last album Madame X (2019) and it seems that that could be the direction of the new productions.

The American singer-songwriter was also in the studio with the two Jozzy, also present in another work session posted just yesterday by Madonna. On that occasion, Madonna, a guest in the studio of famous producer Mike Dean, posted a video of moments of relaxation and jokes between one recording and another. Already involved with Madonna on recent albums Rebel Heart (2015) and the latest Madame X (2019), Dean has worked in the past with the likes of Kanye West, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Drake. Also for the colleague Britney it seems that the new year arrives on new and magical notes, because the singer, returning from a long legal battle waged against his father Regarding the superstar’s rights and heritage, he’s finally got his career back in hand.

Madonna Britney Spears: a new year to the rhythm of pop music

Today, Britney Spears is regaining control over her life and wants to indulge in new music. On Instagram he posted a video in which he trains some fantastic vocalizations in front of the mirror, making the fans go crazy with joy. In recent days he had posted a video in which, referring to a new personal rebirth, he announced between the lines the upcoming arrival of a new song. Although it seems that the performer has no intention of performing live, at least for a while, finally in 2022 an unreleased album could arrive missing from Glory (2016). In short, next year could be the year of redemption for the pop princess.