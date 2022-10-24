Madonna and Cardi B reconcile after online row

The popstar and the rapper bury the hatchet. It all started with a clumsy tribute. In an Instagram story, Madonna honors the 30th anniversary of the release of his book SEX, published on October 21, 1992. She recalls: “There were photos of me naked, others with men kissing other men, or women with women and me kissing everyone. The star also remembers the harsh criticism she received at the time: “I was called a whore, a heretic, a witch and a devil”.

She concludes her speech by recalling the evolution of mentalities. That’s when she points to the rapper, saying, “Today, Cardi B can sing WAP [une chanson à connotation très sexuelle], Kim Kardashian can make the cover of every magazine showing her buttocks and Miley Cyrus can land on his wrecking ball [une référence à sa chanson Wrecking Ball dans laquelle la chanteuse est entièrement nue sur une boule de chantier en béton] “. Madonna could have stopped there, but she chose to add one last little sentence that angered Cardi B. The interpreter of like a virgin ends with a spicy “You’re welcome bitches [de rien mes garces] along with a clown emoji.

Clown emoji and “disappointing icons”

Cardi B reacted by posting a tweet that has now been deleted but that variety could see. “I paid so many tributes to this woman because I grew up listening to her. She can very well say what she has to say without using the clown emoji or being disrespectful, ”says the interpreter of Please Me. She then laments to note that “these icons are really disappointing once you succeed in the industry”.

After a very predictable general runaway on Twitter, the two stars have finally reassured their fans. Firstly, Jason Leeat the head of the media Hollywood Unlockedwrites that he was “on the phone with Madonna and Cardi” and had witnessed “a discussion where the two women share their perspectives in a communication that intensifies the love they feel for each other. ‘other “.