Madonna and Grupo Firme in Maluma’s concert for his 10 years

Juan Luis Londono Ariasinternationally known as Malumaachieved popularity in his native country, Colombia, in 2011 by releasing his single “Farandulera”, which not only placed him at the center of the taste of the Colombian public, but also of the directors of Sony Music, one of the most popular record companies. greats of the world and with whom he signed a contract in the middle of that year.

Maluma, Madonna, Firm Group

(Maluma with Madonna / AFP)

However, the song “Latemperature” that he published in 2013, increased his popularity in Latin America and the United States by being inserted in several Billboard magazine music charts, in fact, this single earned him a Latin Grammy nomination that year in the category of “Best New Artist” and although he did not win the award, he did perform the song on stage.

Maluma, Madonna, Firm Group

(Maluma with Madonna / AFP)

His musical style has been mainly influenced by Justin Timberlake, whom Maluma considers one of his great inspirations. In addition, artists such as Chris Brown Jay Z Daddy Yankee Y Wisin & Yandel.

Maluma, who created his name from the combination of the first two letters of his mother’s names Marlli Ariashis father Luis Londono and his sister Manuelaas a tribute to his family because according to him they are the engine of his career, he is currently one of the most followed and successful Latin singers in Latin America.

Maluma, Madonna, Firm Group

(Firm Group with Maluma / EFE)

The above was recently confirmed with the celebration that was organized at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Colombia, in which he sang his musical hits before more than 50 thousand people who gathered in this place to celebrate with him.

However, the public was not the only luxury guest, Maluma had the support of some of his colleagues with whom he has sung throughout this decade such as Feid, Wolfine and Blessed, but the ones that attracted the most attention were Firm Group Y madonna.

Maluma, Madonna, Firm Group

(Maluma with Madonna / EFE)

With Grupo Firme, Maluma sang “Cada que”, the first corrido that Maluma performs and with which he debuted in this musical genre. For his part, with Madonna, the Colombian performed “Medellín”, the song with which they collaborated in 2018 and which placed Maluma on another level by sharing the stage with “La Reina del Pop”.

In fact, the stadium almost collapsed when madonna appeared and began to sing, because they could not believe that this was happening.

