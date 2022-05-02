Madonna and her love story with Medellin – Medellin – Colombia

american singer Madonna is a declared lover of the city of Medellin, in Antioquia. She performed her only two concerts in Colombia in this city. Years later, she used it as inspiration for the promotional single of one of her musical albums, a project that united her with Maluma from Medellín, whom she accompanied this Saturday in a surprising live presentation at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, for the celebration of his 10-year artistic career.

The ‘Queen of Pop’, as she is known in the entertainment industry, posted a video on her social networks this Sunday in which she is seen touring Medellín, from when she lands in Rionegro until she meets her friend Maluma, to rehearse the special presentation that he would make this April 30 during the concert ‘Medellín, en el mapa’, an event with which the Colombian celebrated a decade as a singer at home.

In the image he is seen happy rehearsing with Maluma in a presentation that would materialize in two live songs: ‘Medellín’ and ‘Music’.

‘Medellín’ was the first single from the album entitled ‘Madame X’, the singer’s most recent album. And it was the first of two other collaborations between Madonna and Maluma: ‘Bitch I’m crazy’ and ‘Soltera’.

The song, in which Maluma sings in Spanish, tells the story of how Madonna was having a drink in Medellin, in the middle of a dream.while Maluma seduces her and tries to conquer her.

-Also read: She is Susana Gómez, Maluma’s girlfriend.

At the time, this work caused astonishment among the Colombian’s followers due to the unexpected. Also, it was the beginning of a very strong friendship between the artists and that has Medellín as a meeting point.

The Colombian had already expressed on social networks that he was quite excited to have fulfilled one of his dreams: to record with the Queen of Pop. But history has shown that their musical collaboration was not just a coincidence.

“Excuse me, I know you’re Madonna, but I’m going to show you how this dog makes you fall in love,” says Maluma in the song.

“If you feel that there is a trip in your mind, it will be due to the excess of brandy. You, calm down, we are in Colombia”, add.

-Also read: History of Aurora, the Spanish woman who fathered the ‘perfect daughter’ and murdered her.

Maluma also tells the star: “If I make you fall in love in less than a year, we’ll go to Medallo. If I make you fall in love, we’ll stay here (…) we’ll get married.”

The matter did not stop there. In 2019, Madonna and Maluma brought ‘Medellín’ to the Billboard Music Awards. The “show” that the queen of pop and the Colombian reggaeton player gave generated mixed reviews, as many classified them as great, thanks to the chemistry of the artists, added to the innovative use of Madonna holograms that interacted with them on stage; Meanwhile, others considered that there is no empathy between the performers and took the opportunity to criticize the diva for choosing Maluma as her running mate in the song.

But how was this musical collaboration born? Both artists met in August 2018, after the presentation of the man from Antioquia on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards. At that moment, Madonna told Maluma “you’re ready for the next level”, which caused many comments in favor of the Colombian artist.

From there a friendship arose and they decided to record two songs and the video for ‘Medellín’ together.

But this was not the beginning of Madonna’s history with Medellín.

The management of the then mayor of Medellín, Aníbal Gaviria, and that the cranes for the assembly of the stage entered the Atanasio Girardot stadium without many problems were definitive facts so that come true in 2012 what for years was a dream: Madonna in Colombia.

-Also read: Mr. Black and other singers who experienced the pain of losing their children.

Then the Mexican company Ocesa -which organizes concerts around the world- sent a letter to Mayor Alonso Salazar in which he explored bringing the American artist Lady Gaga to the Paisa capital. In the pipeline, however, Madonna was also among the possibilities.

“Two visits to the city and previous meetings of the artist’s advisers with the president were enough to choose Medellin,” said Juan Camilo Quintero, then private secretary of the Mayor’s Office.

Ocesa spokesmen also said that some images of the city were sent to Madonna. She, they say, was positively surprised.

But that would not have been enough. Santiago Tabares, a member of one of the fan clubs, insists that It also had an influence that the ‘queen of pop’ met two Antioquians on one of her trips. Tabares wields that this theory was even broadcast by the international channel VH1.

According to Gabriel Jaime Rico, who managed Medellín’s tourism strategy, Madonna had already expressed her intention to go to the city, given the good image abroad. “What the work team did, headed by the Private Secretariat, was fine-tune their artillery to carry out the concert,” he said.

-Also read: I was a ‘millionaire’, I lost all my money and that’s how I got out of bankruptcy.

So, the organization of the MDNA World Tour, which was promoting the singer’s twelfth album, came to Colombia, took action and established with certainty that the cranes did enter the Medellín stadium, but not the one in Bogotáwhich would end up with speculation according to which Medellín would have paid for the concert to go there and not in the capital.

Due to overwhelming demand for Madonna’s highly anticipated sold-out show in the paisa capital, Live Nation and OCESA Colombia They confirmed a second concert in that city, something surprising for the time.

This May 30, 2022, around 12:30 in the morning, in the middle of Maluma’s concert, the queen of pop, Madonna, appeared on the scene.

Maluma concert at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Alvarez / ETCE

In the middle of the seductive dance that the song “Medellín” demands, both walked around the stage.

At the end of the chorus ‘Cha, cha, cha’, both disappeared from the stage but a few moments later the queen of pop came out again with Maluma to interpret his hit ‘Music’, with a more energetic charge that ended with a sharp applause.

In the end, Madonna told the viewers that she was happy to return to what seemed to be her home: Medellín. And she left several photos and videos to remember her love story with the Paisa capital.

TIME