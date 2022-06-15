Madonna and Tokischa record song together

Pop star Madonna and Dominican artist Tokischa will release a new song together.

It was the pop queen herself who shared the images in a recording studio with Tokischa and the message: “A woman’s work is never done.”

In the last few hours, users realized that both singers began to follow each other on Instagram and with this action they suspected that they were working together.

Tokischa received three nominations for Premios Juventud.

Despite his scandals, Tokischa has broken schemes by entering the international market and showing that he is immutable before those who want to stop his career.

The new “rebel” of Latin music as cataloged by the New York Times, during her first tour of the United States sold out a series of “sold out” concerts in which the phenomenon came to life while the fans arrived dressed as Tokischa as if they were It was about a whole culture, highlighting Terminal 5 in NYC and Lawrence, each of these presentations with the assistance of more than 3 thousand people.

She also obtained a Gold and Double Multi Platinum record certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with her song “Linda”, in addition to being the only female artist invited to collaborate on the most recent album by the Spanish Rosalía with the song “ La Combi Versace” which, in fact, has already caught the attention of the renowned brand.

Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, the singer’s first name, has performed on some of the biggest music stages such as Latin Billboard. In addition to massive festivals, among the most recent of her, in the CDMX the Ceremonia 22 festival, Tecate Pal ‘Norte, Coca Cola Flow Fest, and others. Undoubtedly, Tokischa is in her moment and this is how Billboard magazine let it be seen by considering her as the only Dominican woman who battles alongside Chimbala and El Alfa to internationalize the dembow and achieve worldwide recognition from it.