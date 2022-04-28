Madonna broke up with her boyfriend 35 years younger, Ahlamalik Williams

“The Queen of pop“, madonna, and her boyfriend 35 years younger than her have decided to end their relationship of 3 years. Although this was a “war foretold”, the news has taken his fans by surprise. A source close to the singer has told the newspaper The Sun that the couple already had little problems and that, no matter how hard they tried to solve them, In the end, they decided that it was best to separate and for each one to go their own way.

madonna He is 63 years old and the one who until recently was her boyfriendthe dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 28. They started the relationship when she was 60 and he was 25. The difference is barbaric. However, against all odds, the couple got along wonderfully. But the medium quoted above stated that the now Madonna’s ex-partner left the singer’s house and she is single again.

“madonna He has thrown himself into a very busy social life and has been visiting friends and family after the breakup. She has a very tight schedule these days, immersed as she is in preparations for her biopic, her new music and the need to care for her children. Things were no longer going well between the two. Although there is a lot of love between them, they have finally decided to separate“said the close friend “The Queen of pop” to The Sun.

madonna and who until recently was her boyfriend met working and one thing led to another. During these three years we saw them share countless opportunities and even with the singer’s children. Ahlamalik Williams was on tourThe Rebel Heart Tour“. Everyone immediately noticed the chemistry between them. Months later, they announced that they were a couple without giving much more detail.

In theory they will continue working together, since the diva’s ex-boyfriend has an active participation in the creative part of some of the singer’s projects. In fact, he was one of the fundamental brains in “madam x“. She has also been a fundamental pillar of support for the young man. in 2020 madonna helped him enter the world of hip hop. Let’s remember that Madonna is very close to kanye-west and from there, part of this work would have arisen for who today is part of the long list of leading men who have passed through the life of the singer.

