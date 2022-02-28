Madonna compares Vladimir Putin to Hitler

madonna joins public figures like Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn and Jovovich milein his support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion that began last Thursday, which has left thousands of refugees fleeing the atrocities of war.

However, the singer did it in a special way, on her Instagram cshared a video of her with the song “sorry” in it you can see images of the war, wounded, destruction, the image of Putin with the phrase “liars”, as well as images of Adolf Hitler superimposed on the face of the Russian president.

He accompanied the video with the phrase “Lies, and I can’t stand it.”

In addition, he accompanied the publication with a description in which he shows his support for Ukraine and criticizes Russia’s actions: “The senseless and greedy Russian invasion of Ukraine MUST be stopped!!”

And continued, “please send humanitarian aid to help millions of citizens of Ukraine who are being affected by this crisis right now.”

“Putin has violated all existing human rights agreements. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of Ukraine. We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country! God bless you all!”, said the queen of pop.

And he ended by asking his followers to fight for the cause, “let us not feel powerless when faced with geopolitical actions of this magnitude. There are things we can do.”

Watch Madonna’s video