Madonna defending Billie Eilish from sexist criticism

Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers in one day. Yes, 100,000, you got it right. And he didn’t lose them for, I don’t know, racist statements, insults, or for posting something particularly gory or impressive. Ninth, the offending photo (which infuriated fans) is a close-up of her tight breasts in a corset. You will say: it’s Instagram, photos like this are seen all the time, and you are right, but apparently the 19-year-old singer is not allowed to show her body. “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of my boobs “he said with a laugh a Elle USA, “People are afraid of big boobs ». But there is more: people are sexist. Fortunately, this time Madonna took care of defending Eilish.

“The problem is that we still live in a very sexist world where women are divided into categories”. Madonna knows well what it means to show your body according to your own rules and nothing else and so, a Elle, commented the criticisms of Eilish fans giving us a real one lectio magistralis on sisterhood. “They put you in the category of virgins or whores,” explained the singer, “Billie started in a non-sexualized category, not indulging the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she’s been a teenager until now. ” Billie Eilish, in fact, until recently was known for her oversized dresses used ad hoc to completely hide the shapes of her body. In May, however, there was a drastic change of style: for the first time Eilish posed in lingerie for Vogue and since then the singer has experimented with different looks and started playing with her femininity in a new way. This, of course, did not please the fans.

Eilish told Elle to be really tired of the constant attention to her body and her style choices: every opportunity is now good to tell her that it “sold out”, that “it is no longer the same” and that it has lost its authenticity. “The other day I decided to wear a tank top,” he said, “It wasn’t even a particularly provocative shirt. But I knew people would comment, ‘Good heavens, she dresses sexy and that means something.’ But the point is that it is 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top ». Madonna knows this constant scrutiny well and that’s why she decided to take the field to claim the right of Eilish (and all of us) to build our image without necessarily having to adhere to a model. “If she wants to change and take pictures where she is portrayed as a very feminine woman, showing her body in a way she hasn’t done in the past, then why should she be punished for it? “ asks the queen of pop, “Women should be able to portray themselves however they want.” Let’s shout it to the world.

