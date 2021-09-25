Madonna defends Billie Eilish from criticism

With Billie Eilish featured on the cover of a well-known American magazine, dedicated to the changes in style and music of the 19-year-old Californian singer-songwriter, Madonna defended the “Bad guy” voice from negative comments received about its appearance and praised its evolution.

In recent times, the young popstar has started to show herself in increasingly feminine and tight-fitting clothes, abandoning the streetwear style that previously distinguished her. Regarding the criticism received by Billie Eilish for her change of look, the “Material girl” told Elle: “The problem is that we still live in a very sexist world where women are divided into categories. Either you get put in the category of virgins or the category of whores. Billie initially he was in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using his sexuality in any way, that is her choice and God bless her for it – after all, she’s been a teenager all this time. “

There EilishInstead, discussing his reaction to the negative comments received for some of his photos in more skimpy clothes he explained: “People cling to memories and dehumanizing.” He added: “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of boobs. People are afraid of big boobs. “