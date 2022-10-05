Madonna dyes her red hair and shows it on TikTok

Last September 7th the day of redheads was celebrated and we take the opportunity to summarize the 5 shades of redhead that will be a trend this fall. And it is that the present season is undoubtedly the most appetizing for this shade. There are many celebrities who have abandoned their natural tone or the popular blonde to enter the intensity of red, either temporarily or permanently. From Julia Roberts to Emma Stone, through Jessica Chastain or Zendaya herself, who opted for a warmer hair color for winter.

An unexpected name was added to this list yesterday that confirms the redhead as the most fashionable For this season. Madonna appeared on her TikTok account sporting unexpected red hair. The pop diva has opted for a copper red tone that degrades towards the tips in a very light orange.. The artist has opted for straight, hip-length hair that is parted in the middle, giving prominence to another trend that other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian have already worn: exposed dark roots. This work has been the work of the stylist Andy Lecompte and the colorist Sergio García.

Robert KamauGetty Images

Lecompte has shared Madonna’s change on her Instagram account and mentions that the artist abandoned her characteristic blonde to surprise with his new look in a special celebration for the birthday of his son David Bandawho was 17 years old. In the publication of the musical interpreter, she appears walking towards the camera to show her radical change. In the shots closest to her lens, it can be seen that she has not limited herself to changing her hair but that she has also joined the trend established by Kendall Jenner that made her eyebrows disappear at the MET gala on last year.

Madonna, in 1995 at the MTV Video Music Awards. DON EMMERTGetty Images

The publication in which Madonna appears with shorts and green feathered shirt, accumulates more than 200,000 likes, 11,000 comments and 22,000 shares. The singer’s fans have shown her surprise through the comments and have taken the opportunity to remember everything they have enjoyed with her music.

However, it is not the first time that the singer is dyed in this tone. He already did it for the cover of his album Confessions on a floor dancein 2005. On that occasion she kept her characteristic shoulder-length hair, created big waves in his hair and parted her hair with a side parting. On this occasion, she also incorporated a side fringe inspired by the 80s. A decade earlier, in 1995, she had already begun to experiment with these colors, but she did it in a much more subtle way, opting for a strawberry blonde, a color with the one that appeared at the gala of the MTV Video Music Awards. A year that she, by the way, won the award for Best Female Video for her song take a bow.

