Madonna kisses rapper Tokischa in NY; video goes viral

Madonna kissed a woman again during a concert in New York. Photo: AFP.

madonna joined the celebrations for the PrideLGBT+ in New York and, as is his custom, he grabbed the spotlight by kissing the rapper Tokischa in full musical act.

The Queen of pop recreated the kisses he gave himself with Britney Spears Y Christina Aguilera in 2003, while the three of them were performing “Like a virgin”, but now with Tokischa, while performing a new version of their hit “hung-up”.

We recommend you: Take note: this is Natalie Portman’s routine to be “The Mighty Thor”

Video goes viral and fans celebrate

Madonna fans have widely celebrated the way the singer celebrated the International LGBT+ Pride Day on social networks.

Lto controversial artist It has been characterized as a strong defender of the LGBT + community and its rights, so the kiss has already become a symbol of solidarity among those who still seek recognition of their rights. sexual freedom.

You can also read: “Until I pass out, I’m not going to leave”: Belinda almost vanished at the Machaca Fest

Rapper Tokischa, who is 26 years old, is a Dominican singer who has collaborated with international artists such as J Balvin Y Rosalia.

After the kiss, the singer thanked Madonna and left the stage between applause and cheers of the fans who continued to enjoy the presentation of the queen of pop.

A few days ago Madonna had done it again

At the beginning of June, images of Madonna kissing, again, a Britney Spears at her wedding.

The detail grabbed the spotlight at Britney’s wedding and Sam Asghari.

You may be interested: Madonna surprises and opens her face, sees the evolution of her face

On social networks, Madonna shared a series of photos in which she can be seen enjoying the wedding alongside the princess of pop and the rest of the guests, among whom stood out donatella versaceParis Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

However, it was the photograph where Britney and Madonna they recreated that iconic and at the same time controversial kiss that occurred on stage in 2003, the one that attracted the most attention.