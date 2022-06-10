Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymoore went to Britney Spears’ wedding and sang together

After six years together and many obstacles, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were able to marry. The famous had the wedding of her dreams, accompanied by her closest friends, in a ceremony that took place at the famous house in Thuosand Oaks, California. The guests were artists of international stature just like her, among whom were: Paris Hilton, Selena Gómez and Madonna. The event was about to be overshadowed by the absence of some people, but there was nothing that could ruin the long-awaited wedding, nor the presence of the ex-husband of the Princess of Pop.

The singer and the model said “yes” after having experienced difficult moments after the loss of the baby they were expecting together. They looked happy on this important day: Britney wore a short-sleeved, off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a deep side slit; she decked it out in Stephanie Gottlieb jewelry and Charlotte Tilbury makeup, according to AND! News.

Britney Spears and her husband looked very happy – (Instagram @kevinostaj) Instagram @kevinostaj

Among the wedding guests there were artists like Madonna, Selena Gomez, billionaire Paris Hilton with her husband Carter Reum, actress Drew Barrymore and presenter Maria Menounos. In fact, there is a small video that shows that they had such a good time, that they sang together in front of the cameras.

Britney Spears with her friends at her wedding

Madonna could not miss the celebration of one of her best friends. It must be remembered that they have always maintained a good relationship and even starred in several controversies, such as the kiss during the MTV Awards a few decades ago. It was such an iconic moment for them that even at the party they decided to recreate it.

Madonna and Britney Spears recreated the kiss that was given publicly decades ago (Photo: Top Music Universe) Top Music Universe

Britney and her husband were surrounded by great friends, but in the ceremony there were also some very conspicuous absences: The singer’s parents, James and Lynne Spears, and her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, did not attend. And, something that caught a lot of attention, is that they were not the artist’s two children either: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, according to the portal Hello.

Britney Spears at her wedding, along with her friends: Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton, are some of them (Photo: Top Music Universe) Top Music Universe

britney and sam they were able to share their event with a fairly extensive guest list, that they could see her enter dressed in white while her future husband waited for her resplendent at the altar. Her stellar entrance was enlivened with the song “Ca n’t Help Falling in Love”, by Elvis Presley, perfect for the most anticipated day of the interpreter of “Toxic”.

Britney Spears’ wedding was decorated with many flowers and even a carriage Instagram @kevinostaj

Donatella Versace, a 67-year-old Italian fashion designer, was in charge of making the wedding dress. She revealed herself Access Hollywood that making the pop star’s outfit was “fun and exciting.”

The two famous met back in 2016, during the filming of the video clip of the song “Slumber Party” by Britney. Since then they have had a relationship full of ups and downs. and experiences of all kinds. Until now, they were finally able to consummate their love. After a few months of the suffering they went through due to the miscarriage suffered by the interpreter of “One more time”, it seems that the sun appears again for them.