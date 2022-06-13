Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez… They were all at Britney Spears’ wedding (PHOTOS)

Over a year ago, the release of Framing Britney Spears revealed to the whole world the sad fate of Britney Spears, under the guardianship of her father since 2008. Still available on Amazon Prime Video, the project explores the vicious and interested relationship that the singer’s father had with his rich and famous daughter and also highlights the many harmful effects of excessive exposure. A problem well known to the Princess of Pop, who became famous at the age of 17 with the release of her hit Baby One More Time. In recent years, several sources have shed light on the fact that the singer was totally prisoner of the influence of her father. The latter, described as a cruel and venal character, was at the origin of all the decisions related to the finances, the career but also to the personal life of his daughter. Helped by her fans and supported by public opinion, Britney Spears succeeded after long months of fighting to free herself from her tutelage. The latter was lifted by the Los Angeles court in November 2021. Since then, if the singer has completely disappeared from the world of music, she is however very present on social networks, where she had announced her engagement and where she has just published many memories of his marriage, which took place in recent days in his residence in Los Angeles.

Indeed, the princess of pop has just married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. As confirmed by the American media, the ceremony was held this Thursday, June 9 in the presence of relatives of the couple such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace or Selena Gomez as well as some members of their respective families including the brother eldest of Britney Spears. His parents and his sister Jamie Lynn were not there. If everything seems to have gone as planned, a slight incident almost derailed the whole evening. Indeed, the singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, to whom she was married for only 55 hours in 2004, burst into the ceremony trying to break through the security checkpoints to attend the event. Arrested by the police, the man even filmed himself live on his social networks in the process of becoming embedded in the wedding of his ex. According to Britney Spears’ assistant, the bride was not injured. And in view of the many pictures and videos that were taken during the ceremony, it seems that the bride and groom and their guests had fun like crazy. The proof in pictures !