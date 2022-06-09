Madonna, queen of pop culture

Madonna has been able to reinvent herself throughout her career. The planetary star has marked the world of music, but also that of pop culture. Thanks to her voice and her charisma, the one who is nicknamed the Queen of Pop has pushed the limits of an industry and has established herself as a symbol of emancipation, commitment and provocation.

La Madonne is also more than 300 million albums sold worldwide. Of Like a Virgin (1984) at hung-up (2005) via Isla Bonita (1986), the eternal diva offers a discography as rich as it is eclectic. Iconic and timeless hits that everyone knows, and that we can listen to again on the occasion of the release of Finally Enough Love (2022), a compilation that brings together his greatest pieces.

From June 24, 16 titles will be available to listen to, pending the arrival of records and vinyl in stores. The opportunity, thanks to this vast reissue project, to celebrate the 40-year career of an icon who began with the single Everybodyin 1982.

From Michigan to the International Stage: The Beginnings of the Madonna

The track was primarily successful in New York nightclubs. Madonna rocks American nightclub crowds after giving up a career as a dancer in favor of singing, leaving her native Michigan for the Big Apple in 1976.

The singer’s first album will then follow, soberly titled Madonna (1983), in which we find in particular holiday and lucky star. If, since then, the disc has sold 10 million copies, it is with Like a Virgin (1984) that the singer became known internationally. A real musical shock wave, but also stylistic, since everyone adopts the look of this material girl: underwear on top, rubber bracelets, tulle skirts, and ponytail perched on the head.

A fashion icon

The 1980s marked the beginning of a long love affair between the Queen of Pop and the world of fashion. Like her music, she metamorphoses. Gothic punk, sexy bride, flamenco dancer and even country girl: she dares everything, although these many styles are often considered vulgar and provocative.

Madonna wearing the famous conical corset created by Jean-Paul Gaultier during the Blond Ambition Tour. ©Frans Schellekens/Redferns

She even attracted the attention of the biggest luxury houses and posed for Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. Nevertheless, it is with Jean-Paul Gautier that she will truly mark fashion. For her first climb of the steps in Cannes, in 1991, the singer opted for an unforgettable outfit: a conical corset imagined by the French designer. From their rich collaboration and friendship, we also know the outfits created by Gaultier for Madonna’s tours, in particular the Blond Ambition Tour (1990) and MDNA (2013), the parades in which the star participates, as well as the looks of the Met Gala. So many outfits that left a lasting mark on pop culture and made the artist the designer’s muse.

Between provocation and reinvention: the recipe for success

The artist does not hesitate to shock, revisit and break fashion codes. A desire that can also be found in his music, where religion and sex confront each other. This is the case in Like a Prayer (1989), which sparked controversy within a puritanical America. This will not be the star’s last scandal. After appearing as a stripper in the clip Open Your Heart (1986), Madonna continues the allusions to seduction, during the Blond Ambition Tour, when she performs Like a Virgin by simulating female masturbation.

So at the height of her fame, she releases the compilation Immaculate Collection (1990) on which we find the tube Justify my Love. The clip is nevertheless banned on the MTV channel, due to scenes of bondage, sadomasochism and homosexuality. She will once again face censorship with the clip Eroticain 1992. The piece is accompanied by the photo book SEX in which she lays bare. As soon as they were released, these two projects were criticized by critics and only accentuated the weariness of the public who judged that Madonna played too much on the erotic aspect.

Aware of her bad image, Madonna needs to reinvent herself. She then releases the album Bedtime Stories (1994). If it meets a mitigated success, it is on the other hand the consecration for the Madonna in the cinema. After appearing in several passable films, she plays the former Argentine first lady, Eva Perón, in the film Avoid (1996), a role for which she won the Golden Globes for Best Actress.

The same year, she gave birth to her daughter, Lourdes. Now a mother, Madonna wants to show a less sulphurous image. His seventh album, Ray of Light (1998) – for which she won four Grammy Awards – is a symbol of renewal and transition to her music of the 2000s, marked by the hits Music (2000), hung-up (2005) or even 4 Minutes (2008).

A committed artist

The 2000s are also synonymous with commitment for Madonna. First political, with AmericanLife (2003), album in which she affirms her opposition to the invasion of Iraq. Later, in 2016, she publicly rejected the election of Republican candidate Donald Trump at the time of his inauguration.

The diva has also embarked on the writing of children’s books in order to support associations helping orphans, and is committed to Africa. In particular, she took part in several humanitarian trips to Malawi to help build orphanages. Visits that will push her to adopt four children between 2006 and 2016, after the birth of her son Rocco.

Madonna protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2016. ©Reuters

Global warming, disaster relief in Haiti, human rights, freedom of expression, and the regulation of firearms in the United States are all battles led by the singer, after having also displayed herself as the icon of sexual liberation and the LGBTQ+ movement.

The artist has always carried the considerations of the community. If we obviously remember the languorous kiss given to Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, her concerts have often been used to collect donations for AIDS research. Madonna is also a feminist figure. The one who today fights against ageism is also a symbol of the sexual liberation of women, and has always advocated the right to live her sexuality as everyone understood it.

Madonna’s Legacy

She does not hesitate to appear, outside or on stage, with her dancers, often younger than her. These performers are also one of the main trademarks of the singer. Indeed, Madonna is the first pop artist to have highlighted dance in her music videos and concerts. Where Michael Jackson popularized the moonwalk, Madonna made break dancing and voguing famous.

Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage at the MTV Music Awards in 2003. ©GettyImage

She continues to ride this trend during the Super Bowl final in 2012, and her world tours, MDNA (2013), Rebel Heart (2015) and Madame X (2019). A strategy that has inspired many celebrities. Whether it’s Mylène Farmer in France, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, or more recently Dua Lipa, the new princesses of pop have ultimately all been influenced by the Madonna. If during the 2010s the singer is more discreet, she still collaborates with well-known pop and electro artists such as Martin Solveig, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake or, more recently, Maluma. Proof that the Queen of Pop deserves her title.

An unbeatable figure of pop culture, Madonna has built a status as an icon as sulphurous as it is talented. A universe that makes her a timeless, committed and avant-garde star, despite her many reinventions. This is perhaps the secret of this rich and exciting career, which will soon be 40 years long.