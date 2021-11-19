Madonna ready to go to war in defense of Britney Spears

Madonna has always supported the #FreeBritney movement and led celebrities to support the cause, fighting for Britney Spears to finally get justice. And now that the colleague and friend is finally free from paternal legal protection, she does not intend to stop at all. On the contrary: she is determined to continue to do so, as a source would have revealed to the US magazine Page Six.

“He’s fighting for her. She is determined to right all the wrongs Britney has had to endure. She has offered to help in any way she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if necessary, ”the source at Page Six said. “Madonna has always had a soft spot for Britney and couldn’t stand by when she felt there was obvious injustice going on,” she added.

We also remember that Madonna has always been committed as a human rights activist, which is why this injustice could not go unnoticed on her part. In July 2021 she openly sided in favor of the singer of Toxic, clearly stating on his social networks how things were in his opinion.

“Give this woman back her life. Slavery was abolished a long time ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! ”, These are the words of the queen of pop posted on her official Instagram profile, in one of the Stories containing an image of Madonna wearing a t-shirt that says“ Britney Spears ”.

Meanwhile, the famous singer led the group of the many stars who took the field on the matter, siding in support of Britney Spears after she testified in court, revealing that her father James Parnell Spears abused his conservatoryship.