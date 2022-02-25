Madonna responds with strong insult to those who criticized her for her physical appearance in these photos

At 63, madonna Like so many artists, he shares his various projects on social networks. Although the signs of affection towards the singer is what predominates in each publication, criticism also abounds. Faced with repeated malicious comments, the interpreter of “Material Girl” She responded angrily with a strong insult to those who talk about her physical appearance.

Although Madonna has been receiving messages on the networks for weeks about how her face looks, it was in the publication about the announcement of her biopic that her followers barely recognized her due to a striking change in her appearance. In the series of images that the artist shared, she can be seen inside a house with a comfortable look.

But the homely warmth of the photos was not the focus of his followers, but the adolescent aspect of the sixty-year-old singer that generated all kinds of reactions.

“You are an icon. You don’t need the excessive retouching of Photoshop. I tell you with love”; “you look younger than your daughter”; “Your appearance is not natural at all”; “Why are you trying to look like Kim Kardashian?”; “I can’t believe you look like a teenager”; “It doesn’t look like her. She looks 16 years old”; “You are a queen, it is not necessary that you show yourself like that”, were some of the comments that her followers left her.

Far from letting these words go unnoticed, this unleashed the artist’s fury and she decided to respond forcefully: “Don’t fuck ** with me!”, He expressed in his post. Later, she added a second image to refer to the criticism: “I’m sure I don’t have stupid written on my forehead.”

The singer mutates her look in a chameleon-like way at each stage of her life. Diets and exercises are part of the routine that she has done since the beginning of her career, in the 80s. But over time, she has also incorporated natural treatments, and not so much, to keep herself looking younger and younger. her.

