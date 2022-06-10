Madonna, Selena Gomez… the list of stars present at Britney Spears’ wedding revealed

After more than five years of love, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9 in Los Angeles, during a very intimate ceremony where few guests had been invited. Among those present, a prestigious list of celebrities, who wanted to make the trip for the pop star.

Britney Spears is a married woman! A few months after Sam Asghari knelt down to ask for her hand, the pop star finally took the plunge in Los Angeles, where she united with the man of her life in front of a few dozen handpicked guests. Exit her parents and her little sister Jamie Lynn, who made her live through hell during the years during which she was under guardianship. On her big day, Britney Spears only accepted the people closest to her, and only his big brother Bryan was present to represent his family. Unfortunately, Sean Preston and Jayden James, the two sons of the singer, could not be present at the ceremony, the only shadow on the board of this day so special, which was timely for Britney Spears.

Last May, the star announced on social networks that she had lost the baby she was expecting with Sam Asghari, a real heartbreak for the couple who were happy to welcome their first child together.

Handpicked stars

If her ex-husband tried to crash the wedding, stars with really an invitation card were present – ​​and on their 31 – for this special occasion. Among them, Madonna, with whom the pop star had shared a legendary duet and an unforgettable kiss on the stage of the MTV Awards in 2003, but also Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore or even Paris Hilton, herself recently married.

Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding dress, was also a part of it in Los Angeles. The beginning of the rest of Britney’s life, who has well deserved this new chapter in her life.