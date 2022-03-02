Madonna shows off her rear in a sexy black dress and announces her new single

Every post of madonna on Instagram causes a stir among her more than 17 million followers on that social network, and now the singer was seen modeling sexy black outfits, among which a dress with many openings in the back stood out, with which she showed off her beauty to the fullest. rear.

The Queen of pop He has a spectacular figure at 63 years old, and by sharing the images he took the opportunity to inform his fans that on March 3 he will premiere his new single. This is a remix of his 1998 hit “Frozen” who now interprets with Fireboy D.M.L.. This will be the first song to be promoted from an album that he has been preparing for months, and that will contain many of his great songs in renewed versions, with music stars as special guests.

A drawing of madonna graces the cover of the latest issue of the magazine Billboard, dedicated to women in the world of music. The image is also an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) that will be auctioned off; proceeds will go to the artist Yam Karkai already City of Joyan organization that supports women victims of gender violence in the Republic of Congo and that the singer has supported for many years.

