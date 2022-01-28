Madonna talks about a possible stadium tour with Britney Spears

As reported by Variety, Madonna said: “I don’t know if she would be there, but it would be really great”

On the one hand the Queen, on the other the Princess of Pop, we are obviously talking about Madonna And Britney Spears. As also relaunched by Varietyin the past few hours the voice of Like A Prayer spoke about the possibility of making a tour in the stadiums with the colleague with whom she gave life to some of the most iconic moments in the history of music.

madonna: “Britney and I, what do you think?” deepening



Madonna, shooting with Julia Fox: will the model be in her biopic? In recent days Madonna was the guest of a live broadcast on Instagram where she talked about future projects, also answering a question about the possibility of seeing her engaged in a tour in the stadiums: “I must”. The Queen of Pop (PHOTO) then went on to propose a collaboration with her colleague: “Britney and I, what do you think?”.

deepening



Madonna censored by Instagram: “Years between censorship and sexism” Madonna also concluded by talking about the possibility of seeing them share a kiss again as happened at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003: “I don’t know if she would be there, but it would be really fantastic. We could recall the original “. The singer’s words obviously garnered a lot of media attention, but at the moment no response has come from Britney Spears.

Madonna and britney spears, the kiss and the duet deepening



Madonna ready to go to war in defense of Britney Spears It is 2003 when Madonna, Britney Spears (PHOTO) and Christina Aguilera perform on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards giving life to a performance destined to go down in history. In the same year the singers duet on the piece Me Against the Musicfirst single from the album In the Zoneone of Britney Spears’ most popular works.