Madonna: the diet with which the “queen of pop” is preserved at 63 years old – People – Culture

Many celebrities don’t look as old as they really are. This is the case of Madonna, ‘the queen of Pop’, who at 63 maintains an incredible physique.

Even in the last few days she revealed what her secrets are to achieve it.

Madonna is a star who has made staying healthy one of her main goals.. Because of this, he tries to lead a lifestyle that allows him, even at 63, to fill stadiums and put on a show for his fans.

According to the magazine ‘Women’s Health’, He follows a macrobiotic diet, not only because it is what has worked for his body, but also because his beliefs are very close to those of Eastern philosophy. This diet is based on the principles of ‘Yin and Yang’.

Keep in mind that this modality can become highly restrictive and not all people have the possibility of maintaining good nutrition by following this lifestyle.

What is a macrobiotic diet?

According to the ‘Western New York Urology Association’, the name of the diet refers to a “holistic lifestyle that emphasizes eating and living in harmony with nature”.

The origin is connected to traditional Chinese medicine, which believes in the concept that food can be based on ‘Yin and Yang’: through the food that is consumed, a physical and emotional balance is sought.

Because of this, these types of diets consist mainly of “whole grains, fresh local vegetables, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds”, although there are variations depending on each body.

In that sense, The consumption of red meat or in general products that come from animals, such as dairy or eggs, is not allowed.

This type of diet does not accept the consumption of animal protein or products that come from animals.

Additionally, sugary drinks, processed, chilled foods, and honey are also restricted.

According to what Dr. Maria Adams writes in the same publication, this kind of diet comes from the belief that the modern Western diet, which is largely composed of processed foods, is the “cause of many diseases”.

Therefore, those who follow the diet believe that by eliminating the toxins that come with this type of food, they can maintain a longer and healthier life.

Even -although there are no reports or scientific studies to confirm it- there are those who consider that this type of diet can prevent diseases such as cancer.

What can you eat?

Numerous studies have shown that adhering to a strict macrobiotic diet can result in nutritional deficiencies

In the diet, as in all food regimens, it is permissible to make some changes according to what the person prefers.

However, in a general idea, the diet should be made with a percentage between 50-60% whole grains, 25-30% vegetables, 5-10% soups, 5-10% legumes and try to make most, if not all, of their products organic and locally grown.

Even so, not all foods from these groups are allowed for regular consumption. For example, some vegetables such as celery, cucumber or mushrooms are foods that, they say, should not be eaten daily.

Similarly, avocado, asparagus, banana, spinach, potato and tomatoes should be avoided.

This type of diet can become very restrictive.

You should not go on a diet without supervision

Every body is different, so it is important that Before starting any type of change in your diet, you should discuss it with your doctor. and check if your body can stay on this type of regimen without having any health complications.

It is ideal for this specialist to monitor how your system evolves as you carry out the diet.

In fact, Dr. Adams warns that “numerous studies have shown that adhering to a strict macrobiotic diet can result in nutritional deficiencies”.

If this type of diet is not controlled, it can cause weight loss or nutritional deficiency.

Additionally, Dr. Adams also comments that the diet can become so restrictive and difficult to carry that it may require psychological support, since it is likely to cause “excessive stress”, not only for the person who is doing it, but for their relatives.

In that sense, although the diet done correctly and with accompaniment can be very good for the health of some people, it is also “unnecessarily strict and limits many healthy foods”.

