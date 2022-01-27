Madonna wants to reenact the kiss with Britney Spears on a joint tour

Over the past few years Madonna has always worked for the #FreeBritney movement helping the former pop queen to return to freedom, as happened later. Now that the singer of “Baby one more time” has managed to take back her life by saying goodbye to legal protection from her father Jamie, Madonna is ready to lend a hand to Britney Spears by making her return to perform on stageas she used to do in the past.

Just a few weeks ago the 40-year-old had declared with some certainty that she has no intention of performing again, giving life to a new tour that today, however, thanks to the singer of “Like a virgin”, may not be so impossible. As? Madonna wants to go on tour with Britney Spears to reenact their famous kiss, occurred while the two performed together with Christina Aguilera on the notes of “Hollywood” during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The news on the possible joint lives was given during a recent Instagram Live made by Madonna, during which a fan asked the singer of “Frozen” if she planned to organize a new world tour. “Hell yes! I must! In the small stadiums! », Louise Veronica Ciccone replied before dropping the bomb: “Britney and I, what do you think?”said the 63-year-old, who then added that her dream, however, may not coincide with that of Britney “I’m not sure she would like it, but that would be really great. We could recall our kiss “.

Whether that of the former “Material girl” was a simple provocation or that it was a real invitation to the singer of “Oops I didi t again” and, above all, Madonna would be able to give Britney the desire again to perform?

Over the years the singer of “Toxic” and that of “Hung up”, in addition to the performance that gave birth to their much-talked-about kiss, have duetted in “Me Against the Music” (lead single from the Spears album In the zone), to then perform together one last time in 2008 during the Sticky & Sweet Tour of the singer of “Vogue” with the song “Human Nature”.

