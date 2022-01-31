Madonna wants to replicate the famous kiss to Britney Spears

Madonna and Britney Spears in 2003 were the center of attention for their kiss during the MTV Video Music Awards. That kiss sanctioned Madonna’s esteem for the youngest colleague and the photo that immortalized him has also become a digital work of art.

Now Madonna would like to do an encore. With lots of tours with Britney. Ciccone talked about it in a live Instagram, responding to a fan who asked her if she had a new world tour.

Madonna did not let herself be begged and enthusiastically replied “In the stadiums! Britney and I, what do you think?”. And he added: “that would be great” and “we could replicate the original kiss”.

Whether Britney agrees remains to be seen. According to the Page Six website, Spears has no new tours in mind for now.

Madonna and Britney have always had good relations. They released a song together, “Me Against the Music,” featured on Spears’ album “In the Zone” and duet in 2008 on “Human Nature” during a stop on Madonna’s Sticky & Sweet Tour.

Madonna also supported Britney in her legal battle to free herself from paternal guardianship.

(photo Getty Images)