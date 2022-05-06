Madonna wants to talk to the Pope… Beyoncé invests in lemon water…

May 6, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter isn’t taking her mom’s engagement to Travis Barker very well

Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, did not react very well when her mother announced her engagement to a man other than her father, namely Travis Barker. As we saw in the last episode dated The Kardashiansthe little girl even cried.

“Penelope took it badly. I think it’s a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn’t know what it means. Does it take me away? I think she doesn’t know what that means, “said Kourtney Kardashian on the show, as relayed People.

Since then, it seems that things have settled down!

Madonna wants to talk to the Pope

Beyoncé has invested in a lemon-flavored drink brand

Beyoncé embarks on a new adventure. The singer, who has already invested in many companies, entered the capital of Lemon Perfect, a company that produces lemon-flavored water.

“I don’t usually like drinks with no added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious. It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes good and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows people to choose a healthier lifestyle while being affordable and accessible to everyone,” said the star in a press release, relayed by Billboard.