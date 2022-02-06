Madonna wants to tour with Britney Spears

The queen of pop spoke up and immediately the hopes of her followers went to a return to the golden era of the 2000s. Madonna has announced via social media her idea to resume concerts as soon as possible and invited a special colleague, none other than Britney Spears. The reasons why we got a cry of emotion are more than one.

First of all, it took a moment to review in our minds the performance of Madonna, Britney and Christina Aguilera on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards of 2003. Galeotto was that stage for the iconic kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears, a passionate exchange of woman power that has forever marked the history of music and that recently Lourdes Ciccone has recalled with a social snapshot. The other reason we’re excited is that the Madonna could bring Britney to the stage now that she’s free from 13-year legal guardianship and freer to choose for oneself.

The bait was thrown by Madonna during a live Instagram when a fan asked her if she was planning a new world tour. “Hell yes! I have to! In stadiums, baby!” the singer replied, adding the bombshell detail: “Britney and I, what do you think?”. Madonna immediately calmed things down, however, reminding listeners that Britney recently expressed a desire not to perform on stage anymore: “I’m not sure she would like it, but it would be really great”. Finally the pop lady released the final blow: “We could recall our kiss”.

Needless to say, at this point Madonna has captured all of our attention, but not (yet) that of Britney Spears who has not officially commented on the very generous proposal. The singer is currently enjoying the renewed freedom, including holidays with her betrothed Sam Ashgari, a little gym, time dedicated to tanning and to the true expression of herself. In order to finally see her free, we are willing to wait a little longer for her reunion with Madonna.

