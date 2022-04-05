Madonna worries her fans with a mysterious TikTok video that she later deleted

madonna has returned to give to speak in the last hours due to a mysterious tik tok video which he later made disappear. I published it shortly before grammys and his fans were concerned at what they saw. At 63 years old, the singer has changed her facial features quite a bit and her image led to comments of all kinds. Did you use a filter or is it real?

Madonna continues to wear a very modern look. blonde braidschains around the neck, transparent blouse and the most striking… big makeup lips.

In the video he does not speak, but his song is heard frozen‘ background. There are 13 seconds in which she just gets very close to the camera and in a close-up she blows a kiss, showing them. Her followers did not understand very well the message that she intends to send. Some even commented that it was “disturbing“.

The confused followers of Madonna have not been able to avoid commenting on this strange TikTok and many have wondered why the Queen of Pop would post such a video. Everyone was shocked.

“This honestly freaked me out, I’m not going to lie,” another fan wrote. “I’m just going to remember how fabulous it was in the 90’s. She was a cone.”

The 63-year-old singer has recently been sharing NSFW photos -Not safe/suitable for work-, which literally means that it is not safe/appropriate for work through social networks. Many of her followers have also speculated about the abuse of filters and Photoshop in her snapshots.

Madonna’s video soon spread across social media, despite the singer’s removal from Tik Tok. Some fans managed to save the video to their YouTube stories, but most have been removed.

On Twitter, memes about the face of the queen of pop accumulate:

