Madonna’s daughter marvels as a model in Paris

At 25 years old, the daughter of madonna and the cuban Carlos Leon she is quite a model. The Paris Fashion Week shows have given much to talk about, from fashion to the celebrities who attended, but Lourdes Leon He stole every look.

The model was invited to participate in the presentation of Marine Serre, a French designer known for her crescent prints. Wearing the All Over Moon Catsuit complete with small heels, Lourdes walked the runway in her third fashion show as if he had years of experience.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

For the show, her red hair was parted in the center. Her makeup was also striking with dramatic eyeliner and bright lipstick.

The look also included gold jewelry – bracelets, necklaces, earrings and chains around her torso, reminding us of the outfits her mom wore in the 1980s. Of course, we also notice that her face looks more and more like her mom’s especially her divine eyebrows.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, also attended the show to support his sister.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

In recent years, León has appeared in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Swarovski, Jean Paul Gaultier and Fenty X Savage. We wish him all the best in his career!

