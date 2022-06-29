Madonna’s daughter parades for Marine Serre in Paris

The designer Marine Serre organized her spring-summer 2023 show on Saturday June 25, 2022 in Paris. Among the models, Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter.

To present its new collection, marine greenhouse did it big: organize a parade open to the public thanks to the establishment of an online ticket office.

Lourdes Leon during the Marine Serre fashion show in Paris on June 25, 2022 © Laurent VU/SIPA (published on 06/27/2022)

A way to democratize fashion and allow as many people as possible to participate in the show and the evening that followed it. On the catwalk, the designer had invited various personalities, including the former footballer Djibril Cisse and the artist JoeyStarr. But it’s Lourdes-LeonMadonna’s daughter, who was the highlight of this spring-summer 2023 fashion show. Dressed in a black jumpsuit on which were printed the moon crescents signature of the brand, she wore many golden jewels (belts, necklaces, bracelets). To admire his performance, an audience filled with personalities, piu piuDJ and founder of the creative studio Good Sisters, in Geraldine Nakache Passing by Bilal Hassani. Without forgetting Rocco Ritchie, brother of Lourdes Leon, came to applaud his eldest. For the occasion, the young artist (he signs paintings under the pseudonym Rhed) wore a beige corduroy suit and a thin black belt.

They are rare, designers, to impose themselves in just a few years in the small world of fashion. Marine Serre is one of them. Born on December 13, 1991 in a village in Corrèze, she was initially destined for tennis. Until she narrowly missed the Roland-Garros pre-selections in 2004. It will not be an athlete’s life, but an aesthetic life, then. The young girl, who developed a passion for vintage alongside her grandfather, a collector and seller of antique objects, undertook a BTS in fashion and the environment in Marseille then a course at the La Cambre school in Brussels. During her studies, Marine Serre accumulated internships in the studios of different brands: Alexander McQueen, Maison Margiela and Dior. But the house where she spends the most time, this is Balenciaga, where she was recruited in 2016after his studies as a young stylist and where he already officiates the Georgian Demna Gvasalia as artistic director. In parallel with his professional activity with the co-founder of the avant-garde label Vetements, Marine Serre lays the foundations of her own label.

June 2016. Marine Serre presents Radical Call for Love during his graduation parade at La Cambre. Spotted by the concept store The Broken Arm, but also by Dover Street Market or Ssense, this collection was born a few weeks after the attacks at Brussels airport as a plea for love and unity. The cutting-edge multi-brand stores were not the only ones to spot the young designer, since the following year she was among the finalists for three of the most important international fashion awards: the ANDAM award, the Hyères festival and the LVMH. In Hyères, she won the Galeries Lafayette prize, while the American singer Rihanna presents him with the LVMH Prize June 16, 2017. Rewards that allow him to gain notoriety, pocket 300,000 euros and attract the attention of the press, captivated by his futuristic style, his ecological positions and his creations with an identity strong graphic.

Among the visual elements that characterize the Marine Serre brand: its logo, a crescent moon which is printed on leggingsof the tops tights and sets from Radical Call for Love and finds herself in the collaboration she signed with Galeries Lafayette (the reward of the Hyères festival) in 2018. A collection available in the Parisian department store a few months just after her brand’s first show at Paris Fashion Week fall-winter 2018-2019. This pattern has become the signature of Marine Serre, the one that fans of the label, of Beyonce during a basketball game in Houston, Texas, Angèle and Pomme during the Victoires de la musique 2020, display with pride in the street and on social networks.

His house consists of four lines : the white linewhich brings together the classics and timeless brandthe gold line which corresponds to the seasonal collections, the borderlinewhich intends to push the boundaries between lingerie and ready-to-wear, and red linemore sewing, which focuses on craftsmanship and original cuts. In these four lines is found Marine Serre’s interest in ecology. Its press kit does not hesitate to describe the label as eco-futuristic. It must be said that the brand has integrated responsible commitments since its inception, thanks to its upcycling program in particular. Marine Serre creates up to 50% of her seasonal clothes using dormant stocks from the fashion industry, materials that have already had an existence or finished products that can easily be adapted into new garments. For the sake of transparency and awareness, each piece resulting from this upcycling program specifies the origin of the material used and the place where it was transformed, most often in Italy, France or Portugal. An interest in the environment which the designer also shares through very concrete creations. In 2019, long before the coronavirus pandemic, the designer made fabric mask a fashion object. In its fall-winter 2019-2020 collection entitled Radiation, she imagines an anti-pollution mask developed with the company R-Pur. Appointed radiatorits mission is to make fashion people aware of the pollution emitted by the textile industry, known for to be one of the most harmful for the planet.

Since March 2019, Marine Serre, which until now offered creations for women exclusively, also imagine a line man. Pieces to find in its collections Black tide, Love Fati or Core. Also in 2019, Marine Serre and Nike collaborate. On the occasion of the Women’s Football World Cup, the two brands present a series of pieces – tops, bras and jumpsuits – where the moon of Marine Serre and the swoosh of Nike mingle. With this collaboration Nike x Marine Serre, the designer affirms her desire to democratize her fashion as much as possible to make it accessible to as many people as possible. The following year was the ultimate consecration since the designer receives this time the ANDAM prize accompanied by a grant of 200,000 euros. To be continuedso.