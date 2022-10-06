Madonna’s embarrassing encounter with Queen Elizabeth II: “Who are you?” | LOS40 Classic

In 2002, when the ‘Queen of Pop’ met Queen Elizabeth II, an embarrassing situation arose…and surprising. “Who are you?”, the monarch asked. If her Madonna was offended, she did not reflect it at the time. She just laughed nervously. It happened at the Royal Abert Hall in London, during the world premiere of the James Bond movie, die another die. The star was there because she had composed and performed the song for the film, as well as making a cameo appearance. “Oh, has he really?”commented the queen, as if she couldn’t believe it.

Undisputed Queen of Pop

In 2002, Madonna Louise Ciccone was already the ‘Queen of Pop’. By then, his two-decade career had turned her into a world star. Not only had he released a dozen million-selling albums, his concerts had toured the planet and the most recognized trophies flooded the windows of his house. Innovative and versatile artist, as well as controversial, his image occupied the covers of the most prestigious international magazines and his name already appeared in several editions of the Guinness Book of World Records. Madonna was the cultural icon of an entire generation. And that was something that could not be refuted.

In 2002, the chameleonic Madonna had already participated in 18 movies. Her foray into the cinema, although not without controversy at times (many of her films were box office flops and received negative reviews), had led her to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for avoid in 1996. It is true that she has just won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress for her role in Swept away (directed by her then-husband Guy Ritchie). It’s hard to believe that someone didn’t know about the existence of ‘blonde ambition’.





Madonna during the premiere of ‘Die Another Day’ where she met Queen Elizabeth II / Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Bond singer and actress

in 2002, Madonna was responsible for writing and producing (along with Mirwais Ahmadzaï), in addition to interpreting, the theme that gave the title to the 20th James Bond film (starring Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry) die another day (in Spain, die another day). There was also made a very brief cameo, of just over 2 minutes, in the role of Verity, a fencing instructor. And she broke the mold again: it was the first time that the singer of a ‘Bond theme’ had also had a role in the film.

In 2002, on November 18, took place the world premiere of the film die another day at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Obviously, madonna came accompanied by her husband Guy Ritchie, and the entire cast of the film, including former 007 agent Sir Roger Moore. But the highlight of the evening was, without a doubt, the presence of the Queen of England.





Daniel Craig with Queen Elizabeth II at the premiere of ‘Casino Royale’ / Anwar Hussein/Getty

Elizabeth II, follower of James Bond

It’s known that Elizabeth II was a great fan of the saga and saw all the movies. According to statements in Express by royal biographer Gyles Brandreth: “The fun of spending time with her was discovering unexpected things… I really loved the early James Bond films.” Apparently, he continued to see them, although he preferred the first ones, “before they got so strong”. We all remember her when appeared walking the corridors of Buckingham with James Bond (Daniel Craig) in the sketch that was shot for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Waiting for the arrival of the queen

On the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, Madonna was first in line of celebrities awaiting Her Majesty’s arrival. She was wearing a black sequined dress and she was nervous… even though she later denied it. “Madonna was nervously practicing her bow to John Cleese (co-star) as she awaited the queen’s arrival,” wrote The Sun. “Really, they were moments of nervousness – it is not easy to live up to The Queen.”

Who are you?





Madonna and Queen Elizabeth II during their meeting / DAN CHUNG/REUTERS POOL/AFP via Getty Image

When the monarch finally appeared, something unexpected happened. Smiling, she stood in front of Madonna and shook her hand as she genuflected as she had been rehearsing just before. But His Royal Highness did not recognize her and asked “Who are you?”. He also wanted to know what he had done and why he was there. It was an embarrassing and surprising moment. Fortunately, the sovereign’s assistant stepped in to undo the mess: It was Madonna and she had written and performed the song die another day. To which Elizabeth II replied: “Oh, has he really?”

Perhaps the ‘queen of pop’ was calmer when The Queen of England also did not recognize the actor who was waiting for her turn: none other than superstar John Cleese (among other things, co-founder of Monty Python) who played Q in the ‘blockbuster’. He also asked him: “And what do you do?”. The entire cast faced something similar. And Madonna was unable to contain her laughter.

Surprisingly, I wasn’t nervous.

Once the protocol ‘kiss hands’ was over, Madonna revealed in Reuters: “The queen asked me about Bond. I had never seen her before, but surprisingly she wasn’t nervous.” However, the images show the difficulties of the diva to remain calm while shaking hands with the queen or her nervous laughter when Elizabeth II fails to recognize her, or her companions.

When on September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, she left behind an immense legacy, not only as the monarch with the longest reign (70 years on the throne) in the history of the United Kingdom. She also left endless amusing anecdotes demonstrating her sharp wit. Considering how famous the stars she greeted on the red carpet that day were, one can’t help but wonder if he really didn’t know them or if he just exhibited his famous, and sometimes ‘wicked’, sense of humor.